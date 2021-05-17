Some Washington businesses can give fully vaccinated people a free drink

Businesses such as bars can offer customers who can prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 one free drink until the end of June.

SEATTLE – Businesses operating with liquor licenses in Washington state can offer one free beverage to customers who can prove they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Liquor and Cannabis Board announced.

Businesses can choose whether or not they want to participate.

The option of providing a free drink is effective until June 30.

The following conditions apply:

The customer provides proof to their server that they were vaccinated (first or second vaccination) between May 15, and June 30, 2021 (licensees may choose a window of time between the vaccination date and when the drink can be redeemed, as long as the vaccination was completed within the allowed time period); Customers are limited to one drink; The liquor establishment may provide the drink, or a non-industry member sponsor may pay for the drink; The drink and taxes are paid for at cost of production by the licensee or a non-industry sponsor; and Advertisements and public information provided by licensees related to drink with vaccination promotions may not contain the words "free" or "complimentary" but may indicate a drink will be purchased on the customer's behalf with proof of vaccination.

In an effort to help businesses recover from the pandemic, the board suspended enforcement of dozens of provisions of state liquor rules and laws.