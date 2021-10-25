Federal judge denies lawsuit brought by state employees to stop Washington vaccine mandate

“The Supreme Court has long endorsed state and local government authority to impose compulsory vaccines," U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice wrote.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal judge in Eastern Washington denied a lawsuit by firefighters, state troopers and other state employees to stop the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state workers and emergency responders on Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate proclamation was issued by Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee on Sept. 27, 2021. The proclamation stated that all healthcare, education and state employees must have been fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or they could be terminated.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice denied the motion for a temporary restraining order.

“The Supreme Court has long endorsed state and local government authority to impose compulsory vaccines," Rice wrote in his ruling. "Federal courts have routinely analyzed such cases using rational basis and regularly reject cases similar to this one that challenge vaccine mandates based on free exercise of religion.”

The 19 state workers who filed the lawsuit cited that the mandate violated their contract between workers and the state.

Here are the defendants mentioned in the law suit:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

The City of Spokane

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief executive officer John Batiste

Secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation Roger Millar

Secretary of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services

Plaintiffs listed on the lawsuit include three firefighters, nine employees at Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), three employees at the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and four employees at Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and one health care worker in Spokane County.