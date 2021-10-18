Reports: FDA expected to OK 'mix-and-match' COVID vaccine booster approach this week

The move would mean people could get a booster with a different vaccine than the one they were originally vaccinated with, if necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce this week that people can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot with a vaccine from a different manufacturer than their original doses, according to reports in the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. An announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

The Post, citing two federal officials, reports that it will be part of the FDA's booster authorization for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19.

If the FDA authorizes the boosters, the process would then move to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, according to the Times, which would make its own recommendations.

The Times, which was first to report the "mix-and-match" announcement, said the FDA wasn't expected to push for one vaccine over another but that it might recommend people stick with their original vaccine, if possible.

But it would give vaccine providers some freedom to offer a different brand, something that state health officials have reportedly been asking for in recent weeks.

Preliminary results from an ongoing study of different ways to “mix and match” different shots showed that a booster of any sort revved up people's levels of virus-fighting antibodies — at least for a few weeks. And the most dramatic jump came from giving a Pfizer or Moderna shot after the single-dose J&J vaccination.

Both the Times and Post report that the studies looking at the "mix-and-match" approach were small and were followed for a short amount of time.

The government says all three U.S. vaccines continue to offer strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and that the priority is getting first shots to the 66 million eligible but unvaccinated Americans who are most at risk. But with the spread of the extra-contagious delta variant and signs of waning immunity against milder infections, the nation is moving toward a broader booster campaign.

Last month Pfizer boosters started being offered to seniors and younger adults at high risk from COVID-19 because of poor health, jobs or living conditions — at least six months after their initial vaccination. Thursday, the FDA advisory panel recommended the same approach for half-dose Moderna boosters.

J&J's vaccine has consistently shown lower effectiveness levels across a series of studies — and an FDA panel ultimately settled on another shot for any recipient 18 or older at least two months after their first vaccination. That was followed by last Friday's endorsement of the J&J booster.