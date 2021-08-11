EWU pre-nursing major wins free tuition for the upcoming school year

EWU said junior pre-nursing major Erin Conroy won a full-year of tuition. She will be presented with her waiver Wednesday evening.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University announced the winner of its EagsVaxUp COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

In a press release Wednesday, EWU said junior pre-nursing major Erin Conroy won a full-year of tuition. She will be presented with her waiver Wednesday evening by President David May at 4 p.m. outside the campus mall entrance to the Pence Union Building in Cheney.

EWU said in the release the waiver’s value is almost $6,900, the cost of three full quarters for the 2021-2022 academic year. Her name was drawn from a pool of students who have uploaded their vaccination information to Med+Proctor.

In July, EWU also drew weekly student winners for one of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

On May 6, May said, “In the spirit of transparency, we know that the decision to get vaccinated is not one that we can make for you. There are good reasons, religious, medical, and philosophical, why someone may choose not to be vaccinated. And we have been clear that public health and safety is a responsibility that we all share and choosing to be vaccinated is how Eagles take care of one another and our broader community.”