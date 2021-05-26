Drawings for free tuition, gift cards and more: How EWU is incentivizing vaccines

Drawings for students and staff at EWU will occur every Wednesday beginning June 9 until all vaccine incentives are awarded, school officials said.

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University announced on Wednesday that it is launching the EagsVaxUp campaign, which offers incentives such as free tuition for a year, gift cards, special passes for football games and more to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Drawings for students and staff at EWU will occur every Wednesday beginning June 9 until all incentives are awarded and winners will be notified via their university email, according to the campaign's web page. Incentives for students include a full year of tuition, a free term of tuition, housing and dining incentives, parking permits, an iPad Pro, gift cards, apparel, special passes for football games, tickets to on-campus events and more.

Students must upload their vaccination record online to qualify. The drawing schedule for select student incentives is as follows:

June 9: Annual Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

July 17: 1 Quarter Access to President’s Parking Spot in P-15B

Aug. 4: 1 Year Tuition Waiver (FY21)

Aug. 25: iPad Pro

Sept. 22: Fall Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

Oct. 20: EWU Athletics Adidas Gear Package

Nov. 17: 4 Front Row Seats for an EWU Theater Production

Dec. 8: Winter Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

Faculty and staff are also eligible for incentive drawings, including an iPad, parking permits, gift cards, season tickets to EWU Athletics events and tailgate passes, and more. The drawing schedule for select faculty and staff incentives is as follows:

June 9: Annual Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

July 7: Football Tailgating Pass

Aug. 4: 2 Football Season Tickets

Aug. 25: iPad Pro

Sept. 22: Fall Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

Oct. 20: 3-month URC Membership

Nov. 17: 4 Front Row Seats for an EWU Theater Production

Dec. 8: Winter Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

Special drawings for students, faculty and staff groups are coming soon and details will be announced in the near future, according to the EWU website.

EWU isn't the only place in Spokane County offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives. The mass vaccine site at the Spokane Arena hosted its first "Vaccination Happy Hour" event on Tuesday, May 25 and will host three more in June.

The events include free food from local vendors, music and giveaways — including random drawings for tickets to upcoming concerts at the Arena. People who attend the events can also participate in "I’m Vaccinated" photo ops with the Spokane Shock's mascot, Shox the Fox, and the Spokane Chiefs’ Boomer.