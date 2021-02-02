List: Vaccination locations in Eastern Washington, and how to get an appointment

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available, thousands are looking for ways to get appointments so they can get a shot.
Currently, Washington is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccine rollout. All people 65 years or older, and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households qualify for the shot.
High-risk healthcare workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, long-term care facility residents and all other workers at risk in health care settings also qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2.
Because the demand for the vaccine is very high, many providers are currently out of doses, or are not accepting new appointments until a later date. Be sure to check your local provider's instructions on how to make an appointment, or how to become notified when appointments are available.
Here is a list of where to look in your county if you are eligible to get a vaccine:
Adams County:
- Othello Community Hospital
315 N 14th ave, Othello, 99344
- Othello Community Hospital is now scheduling for vaccinations for 1B Tier 1: All people 65 years or olderAll people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)Please call Othello Community Hospital at 509-331-2676 to see if you may qualify for a vaccine.
- Columbia Basin Health Association - Othello Clinic
1515 E. Columbia St., Othello, 99344
- If you would like to be placed on a waiting list please call (509) 488-5256
Asotin County
- Costco Pharmacy
301 Fifth Street, Clarkston, 99403
- Appointments are required. Please schedule on their link. If no dates are listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date.
- Tri-State Memorial Hospital
1221 Highland Ave, Clarkston, 99403
- For questions or to place your name on our COVID-19 vaccine waiting list call: Tri-State COVID-19 Hotline at 509.769.2215
Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 5:00pm
Saturday, 8:00am – 5:00pm
Benton County:
- Benton County Fairgrounds
1500 S Oak St., Kennewick, 99336
- This is a DOH Mass Vaccination Site. Vaccine by appointment only. The fastest way to get an appointment is to go online to schedule one. If you are unable to use the online tool you can call us at 1-800-525-0127.
- Only people living or working in Washington are eligible for vaccination at this site. Please bring a picture ID; a letter or statement that shows your Washington address; or a voucher from your employer, health care provider, religious institution, school or other official agency that shows you live or work in Washington.
- Costco Pharmacy
8505 West Gage Boulevard, Kennewick, 99336
- Appointments are required. Please schedule on our link. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses.
- On Scene Medical Services
7511 West Arrowhead Avenue Suite G, Kennewick, 99336
- Check their website for available vaccine appointments. Additional dates will be added as more vaccines become available and are released.
- Safeway
2825 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, 99336
- Appointments are required. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses
- Kadlec - Benton County
- When Kadlec has vaccine appointments available, they will post a notice on their Facebook page and will open the scheduling link housed here. Look under Kadlec after clicking Benton County or Franklin County.
- Fred Meyer
2811 W 10th Avenue, Kennewick, 99336
- Schedule an appointment on the Kroger website.
- Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
- Sign up to learn when the vaccine will be available.
Columbia County
- Columbia County Public Health
1012 South Third Street, Dayton, 99238
- Please call Public Health at 509-382-2181 to get your name on the list. Once additional vaccine is acquired in the coming weeks they will be sending out additional information.
Douglas County
- Family Health Centers
1015 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport, 98813
- Appointments are required. Please visit this link to schedule. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Ferry County
- Ferry County Health
36 North Klondike Road, Republic, 99166
- www.fcphd.org
- Please call 509-775-8686 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Franklin County
- Kadlec - Franklin County
888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352
- When Kadlec has vaccine appointments available, they will post a notice on their Facebook page and will open the scheduling link housed here. Look under Kadlec after clicking Benton County or Franklin County.
Garfield County
- Garfield County Public Health
121 S 10th St. Pomeroy, 99347
- Call 509-843-3412 or stop by the public health office and they will help you fill out the form with your information and send you the Moderna Patient Acknowledgement Form to take with you to your appointment.
- The Hospital will contact you when it is available to make an appointment.
Grant County
- Columbia Basin Health Assoc - Wahluke Family Health Center
601 Government Way Mattawa, WA 99349
- If you would like to be placed on a waiting list please call (509) 488-5256
- Mattawa Community Medical Clinic
210 Government Road, Mattawa, WA 99349
- 509-932-4499
- d.fox@mattawaclinic.net
- Appointments are required. Please visit this link to schedule. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
- Quincy Valley Medical Center
908 10th Ave SW, Quincy, WA 98848
- QVMC has received the Moderna Covid vaccine. If you are elegible for Phase 1A or Phase 1B Tier 1 and would like to be scheduled for a vaccination please call 509-787-3531 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday.
Kittitas County
- Cle Elum Centennial Center
719 E. 3rd Street, Cle Elum, WA 98926
- APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. To schedule visit their website.
- Kittitas Valley Events Center
901 E. 7th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926
- APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. To schedule visit their website.
- SAFEWAY
400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg, WA 98926
- Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Klickitat County
- Klickitat Valley Hospital
310 S. Roosevelt St Goldendale, WA 98620
- (509) 772-2735
- Step 1: Go to findyourphasewa.org and fill out the requested information. If you are eligible, please call the KVH COVID hotline at 509.773.4029 and follow the instructions to register.
- Step 2: Visit KVHealth.net where you will find the necessary vaccine information and paperwork for vaccination. Please download the paperwork and fill it out to the best of your ability. Should you have questions, or you are unable to download the paperwork, packets and assistance will be available at your registered appointment.
- Northshore Medical Group
65371 HWY 14, White Salmon, WA 98672
- (509) 493-2133
- Call to get on the waiting list.
- Skyline Hospital
211 Skyline Dr, White Salmon, WA 98627
- 509-493-1051
- If you qualify for a vaccine in this phase, call and leave a message if the phone isn't answered immediately.
Lincoln County
- Lincoln Hospital
10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122
509-725-7101
- Please call and ask to be added to our wait-list. Please note that the vaccine is still available in limited quantities and our demand is higher than our current supply. We will do the best we can to get your scheduled as quickly as possible if you meet the current phase criteria.
Okanogan County
- Three Rivers Hospital
507 Hospital Way, Brewster, WA 98812
- covid@trhospital.net
- Only for residents of Okanogan County or North Douglas County. Complete the registration link, and someone will reach out within the next five business days to schedule. Those on the waitlist may need to wait until more vaccines are delivered.
- North Valley Hospital
203 South Western, Tonasket, WA 98855
- (509) 486-3191
- Complete the form on the website and the hospital will schedule an appointment.
- Tonasket Family Health Centers
106 South Whitcomb Avenue, Tonasket, WA 98855
- (509) 486-3191
- Complete the form on their website to get an appointment.
- Mid-Valley Hospital
810 Jasmine St, Omak, 98841
- If you are eligible, complete the form on their website. You should receive a registration confirmation after you fill out the form. If you do not see one in your inbox, check your SPAM folder.
Pend Oreille County
- Family Health Center - Newport
714 W. Pine Street, Newport, WA 99156
- (509) 447-6332
- The Family Health Center encourages everyone who qualifies under the current phase to check their vaccine hotline at (509) 447-6332 on a weekly basis for updates. When more vaccines are available, they will allow callers to leave messages on the hotline.
- Safeway
121 W Walnut St, Newport, WA 99156
- Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Spokane County
Stevens County
- Providence - Stevens County
1200 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA 99114
- Providence is compiling a list of eligible patients who meet phase 1B - T1 criteria and reaching out to them as vaccines become available. If you meet the phase 1B - T1 criteria and would like to be added to this to this list, please call (509) 684-3701.
- Safeway
391 N Main St, Colville, WA 99114
- Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Walla Walla County
- Providence - Walla Walla
401 W Poplar St, Walla Walla, 99362
- Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
- Safeway Pharmacy
1600 Plaza Way, Walla Walla, 99362
- Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
Whitman County
- Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics
1200 W. Fairview, Colfax, 99111
- Accepting those 65+ for vaccination. Please call 509-397-5719.
- Pullman Regional Hospital
835 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, 99163
- Pullman Regional Hospital can help you schedule an appointment for a vaccine clinic at the hospital. Please call 509-336-7722 to leave a message or email covidvaccine@pullmanregional.org. Due to limited COVID-19 vaccine supply statewide, the hospital's scheduled vaccine clinics are booked through February. We're currently scheduling appointments for March.
- Safeway
430 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, 99163
- Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
- Sid's Pharmacy
825 Southeast Bishop Blvd. # 301, Pullman, 99163
- covid@sidspharmacy.com
- Sid's Pharmacy currently taking names of patients eligible for the COVID vaccine. To add your name to the wait list, please call: 509-339-7078
Yakima County
- Safeway
610 E Wine Country Rd, Grandview, 98930
- Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.
- Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic - Grandview
1000 Wallace Way, Grandview, 98930
- Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will be notifying our qualifying patients and posting information on our website as each phase of patient vaccination begins. Sign up for the newsletter to learn when it will be available.
- Astria Sunnyside Hospital
1016 Tacoma Ave, Sunnyside, 98944
- Appointments for second doses only for people who received their 1st dose from Astria. Call 509-837-1524 (new number) or email: sun.covidvaccine@astria.health
- Central Washington Family Medicine
1806 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Fill out a form on the clinic's website to be placed on the vaccination wait list.
- Yakima Memorial Hospital
2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902
- Visit Yakima Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 Vaccination scheduling page for updates and appointment availability.