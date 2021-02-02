List: Vaccination locations in Eastern Washington, and how to get an appointment

Information about Adams, Asotin, Benton, Douglas, Grant, Whitman, Ferry, Kittitas, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Okanogan, Walla Walla, Yakima and other counties here.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available, thousands are looking for ways to get appointments so they can get a shot.

Currently, Washington is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccine rollout. All people 65 years or older, and all people 50 years or older in multigenerational households qualify for the shot.

High-risk healthcare workers in health care settings, high-risk first responders, long-term care facility residents and all other workers at risk in health care settings also qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A, Tiers 1 and 2.

Because the demand for the vaccine is very high, many providers are currently out of doses, or are not accepting new appointments until a later date. Be sure to check your local provider's instructions on how to make an appointment, or how to become notified when appointments are available.

Here is a list of where to look in your county if you are eligible to get a vaccine:

Adams County:

Othello Community Hospital

315 N 14th ave, Othello, 99344 Othello Community Hospital is now scheduling for vaccinations for 1B Tier 1: All people 65 years or olderAll people 50 years or older in multi-generational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)Please call Othello Community Hospital at 509-331-2676 to see if you may qualify for a vaccine.





315 N 14th ave, Othello, 99344 Columbia Basin Health Association - Othello Clinic

1515 E. Columbia St., Othello, 99344 If you would like to be placed on a waiting list please call (509) 488-5256





1515 E. Columbia St., Othello, 99344

Asotin County

Costco Pharmacy

301 Fifth Street, Clarkston, 99403 Appointments are required. Please schedule on their link. If no dates are listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date.





301 Fifth Street, Clarkston, 99403 Tri-State Memorial Hospital

1221 Highland Ave, Clarkston, 99403 For questions or to place your name on our COVID-19 vaccine waiting list call: Tri-State COVID-19 Hotline at 509.769.2215

Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday, 8:00am – 5:00pm

1221 Highland Ave, Clarkston, 99403

Benton County:

Benton County Fairgrounds

1500 S Oak St., Kennewick, 99336 This is a DOH Mass Vaccination Site. Vaccine by appointment only. The fastest way to get an appointment is to go online to schedule one. If you are unable to use the online tool you can call us at 1-800-525-0127. Only people living or working in Washington are eligible for vaccination at this site. Please bring a picture ID; a letter or statement that shows your Washington address; or a voucher from your employer, health care provider, religious institution, school or other official agency that shows you live or work in Washington.





1500 S Oak St., Kennewick, 99336 Costco Pharmacy

8505 West Gage Boulevard, Kennewick, 99336 Appointments are required. Please schedule on our link. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses.





8505 West Gage Boulevard, Kennewick, 99336 On Scene Medical Services

7511 West Arrowhead Avenue Suite G, Kennewick, 99336 Check their website for available vaccine appointments. Additional dates will be added as more vaccines become available and are released.





7511 West Arrowhead Avenue Suite G, Kennewick, 99336 Safeway

2825 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, 99336 Appointments are required. If there are no dates listed, all appointments have been filled. Please check back at a later date. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about additional dates. The website will be updated as we receive additional vaccine doses





2825 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, 99336 Kadlec - Benton County When Kadlec has vaccine appointments available, they will post a notice on their Facebook page and will open the scheduling link housed here. Look under Kadlec after clicking Benton County or Franklin County.





Fred Meyer

2811 W 10th Avenue, Kennewick, 99336 Schedule an appointment on the Kroger website.





2811 W 10th Avenue, Kennewick, 99336 Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Sign up to learn when the vaccine will be available.



Columbia County

Columbia County Public Health

1012 South Third Street, Dayton, 99238 Please call Public Health at 509-382-2181 to get your name on the list. Once additional vaccine is acquired in the coming weeks they will be sending out additional information.

1012 South Third Street, Dayton, 99238

Douglas County

Family Health Centers

1015 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport, 98813 Appointments are required. Please visit this link to schedule. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

1015 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport, 98813

Ferry County

Ferry County Health

36 North Klondike Road, Republic, 99166 www.fcphd.org Please call 509-775-8686 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

36 North Klondike Road, Republic, 99166

Franklin County

Kadlec - Franklin County

888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 When Kadlec has vaccine appointments available, they will post a notice on their Facebook page and will open the scheduling link housed here. Look under Kadlec after clicking Benton County or Franklin County.

888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352

Garfield County

Garfield County Public Health

121 S 10th St. Pomeroy, 99347 Call 509-843-3412 or stop by the public health office and they will help you fill out the form with your information and send you the Moderna Patient Acknowledgement Form to take with you to your appointment. The Hospital will contact you when it is available to make an appointment.

121 S 10th St. Pomeroy, 99347

Grant County

Columbia Basin Health Assoc - Wahluke Family Health Center

601 Government Way Mattawa, WA 99349 If you would like to be placed on a waiting list please call (509) 488-5256





601 Government Way Mattawa, WA 99349 Mattawa Community Medical Clinic

210 Government Road, Mattawa, WA 99349 509-932-4499 d.fox@mattawaclinic.net Appointments are required. Please visit this link to schedule. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.



210 Government Road, Mattawa, WA 99349 Quincy Valley Medical Center

908 10th Ave SW, Quincy, WA 98848 QVMC has received the Moderna Covid vaccine. If you are elegible for Phase 1A or Phase 1B Tier 1 and would like to be scheduled for a vaccination please call 509-787-3531 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

908 10th Ave SW, Quincy, WA 98848

Kittitas County

Cle Elum Centennial Center

719 E. 3rd Street, Cle Elum, WA 98926 APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. To schedule visit their website.





719 E. 3rd Street, Cle Elum, WA 98926 Kittitas Valley Events Center

901 E. 7th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926 APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. To schedule visit their website.





901 E. 7th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926 SAFEWAY

400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Klickitat County

Klickitat Valley Hospital

310 S. Roosevelt St Goldendale, WA 98620 (509) 772-2735 Step 1: Go to findyourphasewa.org and fill out the requested information. If you are eligible, please call the KVH COVID hotline at 509.773.4029 and follow the instructions to register. Step 2: Visit KVHealth.net where you will find the necessary vaccine information and paperwork for vaccination. Please download the paperwork and fill it out to the best of your ability. Should you have questions, or you are unable to download the paperwork, packets and assistance will be available at your registered appointment.





310 S. Roosevelt St Goldendale, WA 98620 Northshore Medical Group

65371 HWY 14, White Salmon, WA 98672 (509) 493-2133 Call to get on the waiting list.





65371 HWY 14, White Salmon, WA 98672 Skyline Hospital

211 Skyline Dr, White Salmon, WA 98627 509-493-1051 If you qualify for a vaccine in this phase, call and leave a message if the phone isn't answered immediately.

211 Skyline Dr, White Salmon, WA 98627

Lincoln County

Lincoln Hospital

10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122

509-725-7101 Please call and ask to be added to our wait-list. Please note that the vaccine is still available in limited quantities and our demand is higher than our current supply. We will do the best we can to get your scheduled as quickly as possible if you meet the current phase criteria.

10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122 509-725-7101

Okanogan County

Three Rivers Hospital

507 Hospital Way, Brewster, WA 98812 covid@trhospital.net Only for residents of Okanogan County or North Douglas County. Complete the registration link, and someone will reach out within the next five business days to schedule. Those on the waitlist may need to wait until more vaccines are delivered.





507 Hospital Way, Brewster, WA 98812 North Valley Hospital

203 South Western, Tonasket, WA 98855 (509) 486-3191 Complete the form on the website and the hospital will schedule an appointment.





203 South Western, Tonasket, WA 98855 Tonasket Family Health Centers

106 South Whitcomb Avenue, Tonasket, WA 98855 (509) 486-3191 Complete the form on their website to get an appointment.





106 South Whitcomb Avenue, Tonasket, WA 98855 Mid-Valley Hospital

810 Jasmine St, Omak, 98841 If you are eligible, complete the form on their website. You should receive a registration confirmation after you fill out the form. If you do not see one in your inbox, check your SPAM folder.

810 Jasmine St, Omak, 98841

Pend Oreille County

Family Health Center - Newport

714 W. Pine Street, Newport, WA 99156 (509) 447-6332 The Family Health Center encourages everyone who qualifies under the current phase to check their vaccine hotline at (509) 447-6332 on a weekly basis for updates. When more vaccines are available, they will allow callers to leave messages on the hotline.





714 W. Pine Street, Newport, WA 99156 Safeway

121 W Walnut St, Newport, WA 99156 Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

121 W Walnut St, Newport, WA 99156

Spokane County

Stevens County

Providence - Stevens County

1200 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA 99114 Providence is compiling a list of eligible patients who meet phase 1B - T1 criteria and reaching out to them as vaccines become available. If you meet the phase 1B - T1 criteria and would like to be added to this to this list, please call (509) 684-3701.





1200 E Columbia Ave, Colville, WA 99114 Safeway

391 N Main St, Colville, WA 99114 Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

391 N Main St, Colville, WA 99114

Walla Walla County

Providence - Walla Walla

401 W Poplar St, Walla Walla, 99362 Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.



401 W Poplar St, Walla Walla, 99362 Safeway Pharmacy

1600 Plaza Way, Walla Walla, 99362 Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.

1600 Plaza Way, Walla Walla, 99362

Whitman County

Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics

1200 W. Fairview, Colfax, 99111 Accepting those 65+ for vaccination. Please call 509-397-5719.





1200 W. Fairview, Colfax, 99111 Pullman Regional Hospital

835 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, 99163 Pullman Regional Hospital can help you schedule an appointment for a vaccine clinic at the hospital. Please call 509-336-7722 to leave a message or email covidvaccine@pullmanregional.org. Due to limited COVID-19 vaccine supply statewide, the hospital's scheduled vaccine clinics are booked through February. We're currently scheduling appointments for March.





835 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, 99163 Safeway

430 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, 99163 Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine.





430 SE Bishop Blvd, Pullman, 99163 Sid's Pharmacy

825 Southeast Bishop Blvd. # 301, Pullman, 99163 covid@sidspharmacy.com Sid's Pharmacy currently taking names of patients eligible for the COVID vaccine. To add your name to the wait list, please call: 509-339-7078

825 Southeast Bishop Blvd. # 301, Pullman, 99163