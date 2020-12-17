COVID-19 vaccine allocation cut by 40% in Washington state

Gov. Inslee calls the reduction in supply of COVID-19 vaccines "disruptive and frustrating."

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Calling it "disruptive and frustrating," Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state's coronavirus vaccine allocation is being cut by 40% next week.

"We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success," Inslee tweeted, adding, "No explanation was given."

According to Inslee, Washington officials were alerted to the cut by the Centers for Disease Control. All states are seeing similar cuts, according to Inslee.

Approximately 60,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived this week. Another 160,000 were expected by the end of the month.

With a total of approximately 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and an anticipated 180,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, state officials were hoping to vaccinate around 400,000 people by the end of December.

The first group that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington will be high-risk health care workers and also “folks in long-term care settings,” said state Secretary of Health John Wiesman.

Pfizer said in a statement Thursday it is not having production issues and that no shipments containing the vaccine are delayed.

"This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them," the Pfizer statement reads. "We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."