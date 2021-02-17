How winter weather nationwide is impacting COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Spokane

At least two health care providers in Spokane County are rescheduling vaccine appointments as inclement weather leads to delays in shipments.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter storms slamming areas throughout the United States are complicating the COVID-19 vaccine delivery process in the Spokane area and beyond.

More than 100 million people live in areas covered on Wednesday by some type of Winter Weather Warning, Watch or Advisory, as yet another winter storm hits Texas and other parts of the southern Plains, the National Weather Service said. At least 20 people have died, some while struggling to find warmth inside their homes.

Four inches of snow fell on Spokane's South Hill on Monday and another round of snow beginning Thursday night could bring another one to two inches to the area.

At least two health care providers in Spokane County are rescheduling vaccine appointments on Wednesday as the inclement weather leads to delays in shipments.

Providence wrote on Facebook that is postponing all second dose appointments for Wednesday, Feb. 17 and rescheduling them to Monday, Feb. 22 at the same time as a person's original appointment.

"Weather has caused shipping delays across the country. We DO have the vaccine inventory confirmed, but we have not received the vaccines we need for tomorrow," Providence wrote in its Facebook post.

Those who have vaccine appointments at Holy Family Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 18 are asked to watch their email for updates that will be provided on Wednesday afternoon.

Providence also reminded people there are "no health implications in delaying the vaccine by five days."

MultiCare in the Inland Northwest also announced on Facebook that its vaccine shipment has been delayed. The company said it is rescheduling all appointments that were set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MultiCare will reach out to those who had appointments and there is no need to call, according to the Facebook post.

Kelley Charvet, a spokesperson for CHAS Health, said during a press conference on Tuesday that vaccine doses allocated for a mass vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena had not yet arrived. CHAS is expecting approximately 4,000 doses from the Washington State Department of Health, according to Charvet.

The Spokane Regional Health District is also awaiting its shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said on Wednesday.









