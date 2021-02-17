Unclear when Spokane providers will receive COVID-19 vaccines amid weather delays

The Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic will reopen Tuesday if an expected vaccine shipment arrives. But it's unclear if that will happen.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inclement weather nationwide continues to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments, forcing the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site and other local providers to reschedule appointments.

The storms have kept vaccine shipments from leaving manufacturers and entering Washington state, the DOH said. Shelby Anderson, a spokesperson for the DOH, said two shipments were made over the weekend. They include 39 orders of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 274 orders of Moderna that were shipped on Sunday.

"We have not heard any additional information from the vendors regarding inclement weather and vaccine shipments," Anderson wrote in part.

There is a still a backlog from last week that the state will need to fulfill prior to fulfilling orders that would have been shipped on Monday and Tuesday, Anderson said.

Anderson said the Spokane site lead did not yet have information on when the Arena mass vaccination site would receive a shipment. The clinic will reopen on Tuesday if a backlog of vaccines is delivered on Monday, according to the DOH.

The delays also forced a handful of health care providers in Spokane County to reschedule vaccine appointments. Despite delays, more than 50,000 people have been vaccinated across all four mass sites so far. Over 11,000 of those vaccinations were in Spokane, according to DOH data.

Mass vaccination clinic appointments rescheduled

People who had appointments scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 21 or Monday, Feb. 22 will receive phone calls from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to reschedule them for later in the week when the location is open. The mass vaccination site currently operates Tuesday through Saturday.

DOH staff are calling these patients directly. The caller will already know the date and time of the original appointment and will only be rescheduling, a spokesperson for SRHD said. Patients will only be asked to verify their identity with date of birth and contact information and won't need to provide personal health information.

If a patient feels uncomfortable or wants to verify the caller is “real," they should call the DOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press # to talk to a representative. DOH will direct the patient to the correct phone number to confirm their rescheduled appointment.

Washington state has also closed the Benton-Franklin mass vaccination site through the weekend due to the delay in shipments.

Providence

Providence wrote on Facebook that it is still unable to confirm that it will receive vaccine inventory by Monday. All appointments at Holy Family Hospital on Monday, Feb. 22 have been moved to Friday, Feb. 26 at the same time of day.

Providence previously reminded people there are "no health implications in delaying the vaccine for this short period of time."

Spokane County's Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez echoed this sentiment, saying on Wednesday that receiving the second dose of the vaccine about one week to 10 days later than expected will not have a "significant impact."

"If you do miss your second dose by a few days, a week, ten days, it's not really going to impact the effectiveness. You need to try to stay as close as you can to the date for your second dose but...it's really not going to have a significant impact," he said.

MultiCare

MultiCare in the Inland Northwest also announced on Facebook that its vaccine shipment has been delayed. The company said it was rescheduling all appointments that were set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MultiCare will reach out to those who had appointments and there is no need to call, according to the Facebook post.









