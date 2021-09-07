COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle Kraken games, Climate Pledge Arena events

Seattle Kraken fans attending games at Climate Pledge Arena will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the area.

The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced the vaccination policy Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena are expected to “introduce a seamless and convenient process to allow guests to show proof of full vaccination via their smartphones.”

Guests will also be required to wear a mask while attending any event at the arena due to Washington state’s universal indoor mask mandate.

“On March 1, 2018, we started this amazing journey together to build a new arena under a historical roof and bring the 32nd NHL franchise to Seattle,” said Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke. “We are now poised to open Climate Pledge Arena and celebrate together, at capacity, in an environment that is safe for our fans, staff, players and artists.”

All contractors along with full-and-part time employees are also required to be fully vaccinated.

A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Guests visiting the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate or shopping at the team store do not need to provide proof of vaccination but will be required to wear masks.