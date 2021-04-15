What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Thursday, April 15.

Everyone 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

As of Thursday, everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said more than 1.5 million additional people will become eligible in the state Thursday.

There was a mad dash for doses Thursday morning at a first-come, first-served clinic in White Center. All doses were snapped up within 25 minutes.

Supply lags demand as eligibility expands

Experts warn people will likely still need to wait for an available appointment even though eligibility has expanded.

Numbers show supply is increasing, but are not yet enough vaccines to meet the demand. For the week of April 18, Washington will receive 364,700 total doses.

Pfizer CEO says third COVID-19 vaccine dose 'likely' needed

The need for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine between six and 12 months after a person is fully vaccinated will "likely" be needed, the CEO of Pfizer said in comments released Thursday.

"A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC's Bertha Coobs on "CVS Health Live."

COVID-19 update from Inslee

Gov. Jay Inslee gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference Thursday, urging people to take safety precautions as cases surge.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 16 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.