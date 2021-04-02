WATCH LIVE: Inslee gives update on coronavirus response in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give an update Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on Washington’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington lags other states in reporting COVID-19 vaccine equity

Washington state promised a focus on racial equity for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. But to date, they have yet to release specific information on which communities have received vaccines for COVID-19.

These numbers are important because coronavirus has disproportionately impacted people of color, specifically Latinos in Washington state.

Inside look at successful mass vaccine site in Wenatchee

The Washington State Department of Health has set up a mass vaccination site in Wenatchee.

So far, site officials said they’ve come up with an efficient system, giving as many doses of the Pfizer vaccine as possible based on the allotment from the state and federal government.

Demand for vaccine 'greatly' outweighs supply in Washington

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state continues to "greatly" outpace the amount of the vaccine available, according to state health officials.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday that, this week, more than 600 facilities requested more than 358,000 first doses of the vaccine. However, the state's first dose allocation for the week from the federal government was only 107,000 doses -- meeting less than 33% of the demand.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households