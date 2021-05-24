What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Monday

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state on Monday, May 24.

Seattle Sounders open fully vaccinated sections

Seattle Sounders fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can sit in designated sections inside Lumen Field at full capacity and without a mask.

Tickets for vaccinated sections were first available Sunday when the Sounders faced Atlanta United. They will be available again May 30 when the Sounders play Austin FC.

UK officials: Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID variant first seen in India

British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

Update on Washington's health care system during pandemic

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) and health care leaders give an update on the health care system during the pandemic.

Speakers include WSHA CEO Cassie Sauer, Dr. Jurgen Unutzer, UW Medicine chair of psychiatry and behavioral; Dr. John Lynch, UW Medicine infectious disease specialist; and Gordon Oakes, director of clinical support services at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

Everyone in Washington state aged 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine.

Find a list of vaccine providers on the state's Vaccinate WA page and information on how to make an appointment.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 12 to 17 years old, and the state is working to update its Vaccine Locator with information about which vaccine is offered at each location.

More vaccine sites have begun accepting walk-in patients with no appointment necessary, including Seattle's mass vaccine sites at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach and West Seattle as well as King County's sites at Outlet Collection Way in Auburn, the ShoWare Center in Kent and at the Shoreline Center.

Other health care providers allow people to join waiting lists for the vaccine, and they will contact you when doses are available. Join the waiting list for: