CHAS opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gonzaga University Friday

The clinic will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 2.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University is the new site for CHAS Health’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Starting Friday, Feb. 26, CHAS Health patients can get vaccinated at Gonzaga’s Field House in the Martin Centre or in the parking lots adjacent to the McCarthey Athletic Center and School of Law. Vaccines will be available by appointment only for those who are eligible under the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan.

The clinic will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 2.

In an announcement from the university, school leaders said extra traffic is expected to create congestion in the area of Trent, Cincinnati and Hamilton Streets. Campus parking lots next to McCarthey Athletic Center and the Law School will be discouraged while the clinic is open. They expect up to 1,300 visitors daily.

Gonzaga leaders said they applied through the state to become a point of distribution for the vaccine. CHAS will be coordinating directly with their patients on scheduling their appointment.

CHAS Health previously ran the mass vaccination clinic at the Spokane Arena until the Washington State Department of Health took over. CHAS was identified to lead operations at the clinic after Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement about one week before its opening since the company already had plans in place for the arena. The health care company has received assistance from the DOH and Washington National Guard members from the beginning.

DOH expects to be fully leading operations at the mass vaccine clinic in Spokane by March 1, according to Spokane Regional Health District spokesperson Kelli Hawkins. SRHD and CHAS do not yet have details on how the appointment scheduling process will change and DOH is expected to release that information.