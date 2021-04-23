US lifts pause, allowing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to resume

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot.

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot on Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of a blood clot.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

But ultimately Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J&J's one-and-done vaccine is critical to fighting the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

“Above all else, health and safety are at the forefront of our decisions,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Our vaccine safety systems are working. We identified exceptionally rare events – out of millions of doses" of the J&J shot and will continue to monitor them.

#BREAKING: CDC panel has recommended restarting #JnJ use for everyone 18 and older. It determined restarting vaccine would result in 20-40 more cases of this clotting condition over 6 mos but could head off as many as 3500 ICU admissions, 1400 deaths @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) April 23, 2021

Last week, a nationwide pause was ordered after extremely rare cases of a specific type of blood clots were reported in six out of 7 million people who received the single-shot vaccine.

All six cases involved women. One of those patients died as a result of those blood clots. This week, a second woman from Oregon died after getting the J&J vaccine just before the pause was given on April 13.

"Her symptoms did present within two weeks of vaccination so it's consistent with the cases before hers," said Dr. Shimi Sharief, Senior Health Advisor for Oregon Health Authority.

Earlier this week, regulators in the European Union recommend resuming the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout overseas. The EU says the benefits outweigh the risk.

"These cases that we have seen here is occurring very, very rarely," said a representative with the EU.

