Spokane business owners react to new large event vaccine requirements

Co-owner of O'Donnell's Chase Van Cotthem is not concerned about a decrease in business, despite new mandates.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following the announcement unvaccinated people will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter large events, the number of people downtown during events could change.

Foot traffic during events helps business for restaurants like O’Donnell’s on Monroe. Co-owner Chase Van Cotthem said during large events they typically see more people dining with them.

At O’Donnell’s there were nerves surrounding what Governor Inslee’s announcement would be. After hearing the announcement did not directly affect restaurants, O’Donnell’s co-owner Van Cotthem was relieved.

“I don't think it's going to affect us all. We had the last Kraken game here recently... and we were busy as ever,” Van Cotthem said.

That game required proof of vaccination or test similar to the new mandate rules. The new guidelines go into effect November 15th.