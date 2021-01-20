How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Spokane if you're 65 or older

There are many options for those 65 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With Governor Jay Inslee's announcement that the state was moving to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination push, and that the minimum age was being lowered to 65, many people have asked about how they can get vaccinated.

The following are some options for those 65 and older to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Regular doctor

The first place to start is your regular doctor or primary care provider. Many in the Spokane area are registered to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines.

At least one local provider network - MultiCare - has sent out a notification to patients saying they can check their eligibility online, then schedule a vaccination appointment if they are eligible.

Local pharmacies

Pharmacy chains in Washington have said they will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible.

One local example is Safeway, which has an online portal where people can sign up to be notified of when they're eligible so they can then schedule an appointment online.

Other chains, such as Walgreens, have also said they will provide vaccines to those who are eligible in the future.

HMOs - Health Maintenance Organizations

Some HMOs - or Health Maintenance Organizations - are also registered vaccine providers in Washington

One local example of this is Kaiser Permanente. They say on their website that once a patient is confirmed to be eligible, they will be sent to a website where they can make an appointment for both doses of the vaccine.

Washington PhaseFinder Tool

Another option is the Washington PhaseFinder Tool, ran by the Washington Department of Health.

If a person is determined to be eligible by the tool, they can then voluntarily enter contact information. This will result in the DOH sending them an eligibility confirmation they can show to a vaccine provider.