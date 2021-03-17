3 things to know Wednesday

Washington expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility; First-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Spokane Arena; Third stimulus check updates

SEATTLE — More critical workers in Washington are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, March 17.

That group includes employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk will also be included in this phase.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for the Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic.

This comes after Safeway announced it would partner with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to run the clinic. Safeway began working at the site as its provider on Tuesday, March 9 and is also assisting with appointment registration moving forward.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has started processing and sending out stimulus checks for millions of Americans after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.