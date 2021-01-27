3 things to know Wednesday

The Spokane mass vaccination site opens; A winter storm warning is in effect; Washington will get a 16% increase in its vaccine allocation.

Online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena's mass vaccination site will open on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The phase-based self-scheduling tool will be available on the CHAS Health website at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. An appointment is required to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the site and there is not a waitlist. Read more.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for most of central and northern Washington ahead of Wednesday morning's snowfall.

Snow is also expected to fall in Spokane beginning Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for Omak, Chelan, and Wenatchee. About three to five inches of snow is likely in these areas. Read more.

Washington state is expecting to receive an increase in its COVID-19 vaccine allotment in the coming weeks as part of the Biden administration's plan to boost purchases of the vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday during a press conference the state is expected to receive a 16% increase in its weekly allotment of the vaccine over the next three weeks.