3 things to know Monday

Lori Isenberg, the North Idaho woman who was accused of killing her husband in March 2018 and dumping his body in Lake Coeur d'Alene, will be sentenced in court Monday at 9 a.m. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February, KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press has confirmed.

Isenberg's case has made headlines for the last two years across the Inland Northwest. Investigators said Isenberg originally told them her husband Larry fell into the lake, but an autopsy showed no signs of stroke or drowning. It did show lethal amounts of Benadryl.

The man accused of murdering Makayla Young, 24, at a Spokane motel in February 2020 has entered a plea deal.

He plead guilty to first-degree murder and will face his sentencing Monday. The deal will have him behind bars for about 30 years. The judge will determine the exact time during sentencing.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has released new guidance for employers regarding mask wearing and COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees.

One big change states employers must confirm workers are fully vaccinated, and have documentation from the employee to present to L&I, before allowing the employee to go without a face covering.