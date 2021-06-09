1 year of free college tuition among Washington's vaccine lottery prizes

One of the hottest vaccine lottery prizes may not look like much at first sight, but it’s actually worth thousands of dollars.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An incentive to get young people vaccinated may help students attend colleges like the University of Washington.

Aside from the stacks of cash you could win from the vaccine lottery, there is another prize specifically for those ages 12-17.

"We're getting a lot of questions about this," said Luke Minor, WA529 director.

Thirty students will win 100 Washington Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) units.

"It's piquing people's interest, and [they] really want to find out more about how exactly this program works," explained Minor.

The state has two 529 college saving account options. The GET plan is measured in units. One hundred units equal the cost of one year of college tuition, worth $12,000. The value is based on one year of tuition at UW or Washington State University, Washington's highest-priced public universities.

"The great thing is these benefits don't have to be used at those two schools. They can be used at any school in the state or even schools in other states," said Minor.

Winning 100 GET units could help offset those student loans or the financial burden on families to pay for college.