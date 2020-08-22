University of Idaho president sends memo to students, upset by off-campus parties

Scott Green sent U of I students a memo about the importance of preventing the spread of coronavirus after hearing reports of off-campus parties.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Scott Green, president of the University of Idaho, sent a memo to all students and faculty titled "It Is Up to You to Keep our Campus Open". The memo came several days after students returned to the UI campus and reports were made of off-campus parties.

Green thanked students and staff that have been following the Healthy Vandal Pledge but asked those who have not been to reconsider their actions.

"Your behavior diminishes the hard work conducted all summer to prepare for your arrival," Green wrote in the memo. "Faculty and staff have invested thousands of hours into making opening our campus possible, and your actions endanger the ability of your peers to get the live instruction they are working hard to secure."

Several colleges have closed their doors due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, including Notre Dame. Green referenced to several other colleges that have suspended students for not adhering to the campus precautionary procedures.

"Frankly, if you are not willing to support our university and those who want an in-person instruction environment, you should not be here, and we will take the necessary steps to remove you from our community," Green wrote.

The Moscow Police Department and UI Dean of Students are now following up on the reports of off-campus parties. Students will be disciplined for continued disregard of the Healthy Vandal Pledge up to and including expulsion, according to the memo.

Fraternity and Sorority Life disciplinary processes will be followed should the university identify any UI Greek Life organization not adhering to the rules. The memo states punishment could range from relocating first-year students or closing the chapter.

"We have only one chance to get this right," Green wrote. "Please keep that in mind this weekend and as you continue through the semester. Students, we have your back... now it’s time to do your part."

