SPOKANE, Wash — Because of the economic damage caused by coronavirus, hundreds of thousands of people are losing their jobs and applying for unemployment benefits at a record-breaking pace.

New laws have broadened the scope of who is eligible for those benefits.

Specifically, changes in federal law have created some new programs. But, the best way to apply is still online through your state's unemployment office.

Regardless, there's now a lot of confusion about who may be eligible for benefits and who shouldn't bother.

Here's what we've found so far.

Eligible Before

The following types of people have always been eligible for benefits, even before the new laws:

Laid off

Quit for a government-approved cause

Otherwise terminated through no fault of own

Put on temporary layoff

Hours are significantly cut (may be able to get partial benefits)

Eligible Now

The following types of people are newly eligible for benefits:

Independent contractors who have lost work (e.g. Uber drivers)

Self-employed people who have lost business

Severely sick with coronavirus

Caring for family members sick with coronavirus

Kids' school closed and don't have childcare, and so cannot work

Told by doctor to quarantine, or have symptoms and are awaiting test results or treatment

Quit job because employer isn't providing adequate protections against coronavirus

Not Eligible

The following types of people are not eligible for any unemployment benefits:

Still getting paid (e.g. teleworking, on paid time off, or simply no change in job status)

Quit job without government-approved reason

Fired for cause

Didn't have a job to begin with

Unclear

Contradicting evidence exists as to whether the following types of people are eligible. Federal law seems to indicate they are, but in implementing new laws, state agencies remain unsure or have yet to confirm eligibility.

Had a job lined up but the offer was suddenly retracted because of coronavirus-related business loss

Mildly sick with coronavirus but can still somehow work

Suddenly became the major breadwinner after the previous breadwinner died of coronavirus

Other requirements

Applicants are usually required to meet certain requirements to achieve basic eligibility. Some of those requirements have been modified.