SPOKANE, Wash. — People across Washington and Idaho are suddenly faced with figuring out how make ends meet after stay-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic have ground the economy to a halt.

Whether you’re facing unemployment, furloughs, lost wages or cut hours, there are new provisions that allow many people to file for unemployment. In addition, most Americans will receive stimulus checks.

Here’s what you need to know about how much government money you can access and how to make sure you get it as fast as possible.

Do you have a question you don’t see listed here? Write to us at newstips@krem.com and we will do our best to add answers to this article.

How can I make sure I get the stimulus check from the CARES Act?

Most Americans will get a sizeable check from the federal government as part of the coronavirus stimulus emergency relief bill. People who make less than $75,000 will get a $1,200 payment ($2,400 for a married couple making less than $150,000), and an extra $500 per kid under the age of 16. People who make more than $99,000 a year or $198,000 for a couple will not get a check, and the folks in between will get a lesser amount.

To make sure you get your check, you at least need to have filed your taxes for last year or this year. If you’re on social security disability or otherwise don’t file a tax return, you can still get your payment. The government will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate the payments.

The government has also said it will create a portal in the next couple of weeks where you can input your bank account information.

When will I get my stimulus check?

It depends if the IRS has your direct deposit information or not. If you filed taxes and got a direct deposit, or if you fill out the direct deposit information on the IRS website, you should get money deposited directly to your account. Current projections put that happening around mid-April.

If you don’t have direct deposit information on file, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The feds will be sending checks to people in the lowest income brackets first, and then to each higher income bracket, from the end of April through September. So if you make $75,000-$99,000 a year, expect your check to arrive in the mail sometime in late summer.

And if for some reason, you never get paid this year even though you should have, you can still get the money in next year’s tax return. The stimulus payment is a tax credit on your 2020 taxes, given as an advance. So if you don’t get that advance, you’ll get the credit as extra money in your tax refund or taken off the taxes you owe. And no, the credit itself won’t ever be taxed.

Will everyone get a stimulus check?

At this point, no. People who make over the income threshold won’t get the check. People who don’t have a social security number, like some immigrant families, won’t get a check. And some dependents won’t get a check, either. That includes college students and kids over 16 years old who are claimed as dependents on their parent’s tax returns, older parents supported by their adult children, and people with disabilities who are supported by their parents.

Some lawmakers have proposed legislation that would give a $500 check for all dependents regardless of age, but so far that has not been passed.

How do I file unemployment?

Do you need to file unemployment? Get ready to join millions of Americans who are doing the same thing. The CARES Act expanded who can get unemployment (sole proprietors, those in the gig economy), and how much people get – the stimulus bill added an extra $600 a week to unemployment benefits for up to four months.

While that all sounds good, filing may be tricky. Online state unemployment systems are jammed with people filing at the same time, and it can be hard to get people on the phone. Both Washington and Idaho say they are working to fix website glitches.

In addition, some state systems are not set up for the new folks who now qualify for unemployment, so the form questions may not fit. Experts say you should fill out the online unemployment form as best you can.

You can find the Washington and Idaho COVID-19 unemployment websites here: https://labor.idaho.gov/dnn/COVID-19

https://esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19

Payments are typically issued between a week to a few weeks after a state receives a claim, but if the claim is complicated the state may do more research before deciding whether you’ll receive benefits. Experts say to just keep filing weekly claims during this period.

Can I file unemployment if I’m just furloughed (forced to take unpaid time off) or had my hours cut?

Usually yes. You can file for partial unemployment or unemployment for a brief period of time. There are some factors you need to meet to qualify. For example, in Washington, if you just have your hours cut by one day each week, you may not meet the income standards to qualify. To find out more about your specific situation, visit:

In Washington: https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment/temporary-layoffs

In Idaho: https://idahoatwork.com/2020/03/18/faqs-about-unemployment-insurance-and-covid-19/

Can I get unemployment before my furlough starts?

If your company has planned a furlough in the future, you will likely have to wait until the first day of your furlough to apply for unemployment. Then it depends on how quickly the state system is doling out cash as to when you’ll see a payment.

The good news is states say they are waiving waiting periods, and if you input your direct deposit information, you could see a payment within one to two weeks.