WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of people connected to a Tyson meat plant in Walla Walla County have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus cases reported by the Benton-Franklin Health District show that 36 cases from Benton and Franklin Counties are connected to Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula. KEPR-TV reports that all of the cases are among workers at the plant.

KEPR-TV added that the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has identified six cases of coronavirus from the same plant, bringing the total of infected workers to 42.

Leaders with the Benton-Franklin Health District told KEPR that they are working with staff at the plant to ensure it is a safe work environment.

Walla Walla County Emergency Management added on Friday that its leaders are working with the employer on the cluster of cases and are "confident the employer is taking necessary precautions to prevent, or mitigate, additional spread."

"All cases are under home isolation and close contacts have been notified and are under home quarantine," according to an update from the emergency management department.

A spokesperson from Tyson provided the following statement to KEPR on Monday:

"We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country.

We’ve been checking worker temperatures, providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work.

When there’s a confirmed case at one of our locations, as part of our protocol we separate the worker involved and send them home. We also notify anyone who has been in close contact with them."

Thomas Yazwinski with KEPR-TV contributed to this report.

