Two rehab facilities in North Spokane have reported coronavirus outbreaks, SRHD says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation in North Spokane has a coronavirus outbreak, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed Monday.

SRHD Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said Royal Park Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 32 positive cases.

All the cases were confirmed between July 15 and 27, Hawkins said.

Another rehab facility, Franklin Hills Health and Rehab in North Spokane also has an outbreak, Hawkins said. However, she could not confirm exactly how many positive cases were reported there.

As of April 23, over 200 long-term care facilities in Washington state have reported cases since late February.