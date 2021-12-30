Two southern Idaho Walmart pharmacies to dispense COVID-19 medications

Walmart announced its stores in Garden City and Twin Falls will receive and dispense Paxlovid and Molnupiravir this week as supply allows.

Walmart and Sam's Club announced select stores to carry the medications Wednesday, including the Twin Falls Walmart Supercenter at 252 Cheney Drive West and the Garden City Walmart Supercenter at 7319 West State Street.

Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir will be available only to those with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Walmart and Sam's Club said in its press release that it "worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states determined the treatment was needed most."

Both Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Authorization Use (EUA), but the COVID-19 medications are not FDA approved.

Since both medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, the Twin Falls and Garden City pharmacies will give prescriptions to individuals through curbside pickup or the drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Paxlovid is a pill from Pfizer that is authorized by the FDA under an EUA to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 for adults and pediatric patients 12 years-old and over, who are at high-risk of worsening symptoms.

Molnupiravir is also authorized under an EUA by the FDA to treat moderate symptoms of COVID-19 for adults and pediatric patients with a direct positive test at high-risk of symptom progression. Molnupiravir is authorized for EUA use by the FDA for those who cannot access an approved FDA COVID-19 treatment or find approved treatments clinically inappropriate.

Although medication supply is limited to begin this week, Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies said they hope to help expand treatment access nationwide.

"This medication offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities," Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy for Walmart and Sam's Club said. "As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we're proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic."

