Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites set to open in Spokane, Moscow

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are opening in Spokane and Moscow, Idaho in the coming days.

CHAS Health is opening a drive- thru at the Spokane Arena on Sunday and Gritman Medical Center is opening one across the street from the hospital’s main campus Monday.

CHAS Chief Health Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet said they are opening the site to streamline testing in the city due to increased volumes and fixed capacity. The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHAS drive-thru

Charvet said people looking to get tested have to have COVID symptoms, direct COVID exposure or work at a nursing home. Those exposed and without symptoms may be tested 5-7 days after exposure, but not earlier.

CHAS said wait times could be as long as two to three hours depending on the day or time. Turnaround time for testing results is one to three days.

CHAS is asking people who plan on visiting the drive thru to let them know what time you plan on being there and to fill out paperwork online before they leave home. They said this will help your registration go more quickly when you arrive at the arena. If there are no arrival times available for the current day, you’re asked to check back for times the following day.

According to CHAS, when you arrive at the arena you should find a place to park in the registration area and call the number provided to complete your registration process.

After the phone call, you will get a text message with a link to complete registration forms. Once you’re notified that your check-in is complete, you will drive to another part of the parking lot to get in line for the check-in pod that is marked by a yellow sign. When you get to the pod, they will direct you to a testing station to receive your test.

If you don’t have a phone or if you need help, there will be a dedicated “HELP” area within the parking area.

Gritman Medical Center drive-thru

Over in Moscow, Gritman Medical Center’s new drive-thru opening Monday is located across Highway 95 and Jackson Street from the hospital’s main campus. The hospital’s drive-thru at Martin Wellness Center will close Friday, Dec. 4.

The new location is opening to provide easier and safer access to Gritman’s laboratory and present fewer challenges related to winter weather. During snowstorms, Gritman officials said Jackson Street is a high-priority roadway for snowplows and the hospital’s snow removal equipment is staged at the hospital.

According to a press release, the new site will offer consolidated test collection for COVID, influenza and strep throat. It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

You do not have to be insured to be tested, according to a press release.

Gritman will require a physician’s order is required for testing. Orders can be obtained through a telehealth appointment and without an in-person office visit.

Symptoms for all three illnesses are similar so most people will be tested for all three but a provider will order tests based on specific needs.

Results will take at least three days to come back. Results will be available on Gritman’s patient portal.

Other CHAS locations to get tested in Spokane and North Idaho

North County Clinic

401 S Main St, Deer Park, WA 99006

Monday - Friday: 9am - 3pm

Lewis & Clark Health Center

1203 Idaho St, Lewiston, ID 83501

Monday - Friday: 9am - 3pm

Latah Community Health

803 S Main St, Suite 120, Moscow, ID 83843

Monday - Friday: 9am - 3pm