3 things you need to know this weekend

Snow returns this weekend, Washington is staying in Phase 1, and the Spokane Arena Vaccine site opens its doors next week.

Snow is back in the forecast for Spokane and the Inland Northwest this weekend.

The storm itself doesn’t look to offer too much in the way of accumulation, but when it comes to the snow it’s all about timing. It hits the region late Sunday and continues through the Monday morning commute.

After a stretch of warm weather, many people forget how to drive in the snow. Read more.

The East Region of Governor Jay Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, which includes Spokane County, is not ready to move to Phase 2 of reopening for the second time this month, according to the Washington Department of Health.

The East Region and the rest of the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday, Feb. 1. Read more.

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is expected to open at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27, two days later than the date originally announced, if CHAS Health receives its supply of vaccines.

Governor Jay Inslee announced four new mass vaccination sites across the state on Monday, including the one in Spokane. The facilities will aid the state in its goal to administer 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily. Read more.