3 things you need to know Monday morning

Why Washington's weekly COVID report seems worse than Spokane's COVID updates; snow continues into this week; and the mass vaccination site opens on Wednesday.

Every Friday, the Washington Department of Health releases a report assessing whether each of the state's regions is ready to move to the next phase of reopening. A region must meet four of four metrics to advance; so far no region has met all four metrics in any of the three reports.

Per these reports, things are not improving in Eastern Washington. In fact, they seem to, in some regards, be getting worse. That doesn't seem to mesh well with the daily updates we've been getting from the Spokane Regional Health District, which show recent declines in case numbers and hospitalizations.

There are several reasons why the state data appears to tell a different story than what we're seeing locally. Read more.

Snow is back for Spokane and the Inland Northwest.

The storm itself doesn’t look to offer too much in the way of accumulation less than one inch for most areas. However, the timing appears to be more important. The snow is forecast to continuing falling through the Monday morning commute.After a stretch of warm weather, many people forget how to drive in the snow. The storm's arrival for the start of the workweek makes its impacts bigger than the storm itself. Read more.

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is expected to open at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 27, two days later than the date originally announced, if CHAS Health receives its supply of vaccines.

Governor Jay Inslee announced four new mass vaccination sites across the state on Monday, including the one in Spokane. The facilities will aid the state in its goal to administer 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily.