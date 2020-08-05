Places of worship across the United States applied for and received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) meant for businesses struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to several recent reports.

CBS News reported between 12,000 and 13,000 of the 17,000 Catholic churches in the U.S. applied for the loan program. Pat Markey, the executive director of the Diocesan Fiscal Management Conference, told CBS he estimates that 9,000 parishes had their applications approved.

A survey of Protestant pastors by LifeWay Research found that a somewhat smaller share of those churches, about 40%, applied for PPP loans in the first round. More than half of them reported that they were approved for assistance.

LifeWay Executive Director Scott McConnell told NPR that "as the window of opportunity closes, the majority have chosen not to apply." He added that among the apparent motives were philosophical objections to taking money from the government and the sense that other institutions were in greater need of help.

Synagogues around the U.S. have also applied for the funding, though in much smaller numbers. NPR reported that surveys by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America found only about 250 synagogues were approved for PPP loans in the first round of lending, out of nearly 4,000 congregations in the country.

The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan given out by the U.S. Small Business Administration designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

A LifeWay Research survey of nearly 500 Protestant pastors said smaller churches were less likely to apply for the aid, but churches that "average 200 in attendance or more (50%) say their church applied for aid, with 36% of all large church pastors saying they’ve already been approved."

A survey also claimed that about 40% of pastors, or two in five, say giving has decreased compared to earlier in 2020.

“It took a few weeks after the last offering plate was passed, but fewer churches are finding themselves behind financially from where they were before COVID-19,” said McConnell.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said "Churches (including temples, mosques, synagogues, and other houses of worship), integrated auxiliaries of churches, and conventions or associations of churches qualify for PPP and EIDL loans as long as they meet the requirements of Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, and all other PPP and EIDL requirements."

CBS News reported that churches are automatically granted nonprofit status. So, as long as the house of worship employs less than 500 people it can request a federal loan for 2.5 times its average monthly payroll.