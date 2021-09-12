'This seems totally irresponsible': A weekend without masks at the fair

Photos show apparent Spokane County Fair vendors and visitors without masks.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Patrons of the Spokane Interstate Fair experience unrest this weekend as many fairgoers and vendors go mask less.

Kevin Humphrey, a fair regular, attended the fair Saturday afternoon and noticed the lack of masks on various families and vendors around the indoor facilities at the fair. “Almost 50% of the fairgoers were not wearing masks in the building. At least 10% of the vendors were not either,” said Humphrey.

The Washington state mask mandate was placed back into effect on Monday, Aug. 23. The Washington State Department of Health declared that masks are required for everyone over the age of five in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. Masks are recommended in outdoor settings but will soon be required on Sep.13.

Humphrey said he talked to fair administrators about the lack of masks around the indoor facilities. “They claimed that the fairgoers were told when entering the fair [to wear masks] and that they were not going to have anyone monitoring the mask policy, even for the vendors themselves.”

Spokane Interstate Fair Director Erin Gurtel said, “The Spokane Fair and Expo Center staff is communicating with all vendors in writing daily, along with verbal announcements over the Fairgrounds sound system multiple times a day. All of the vendors have been made aware of the requirement to wear masks indoors and starting tomorrow, September 13th we will be requiring this indoors and outdoors.”

The Fair has also created numerous signs to post all over the grounds to communicate the new requirement of outdoor masks.