The Globe nightclub expanding restaurant menu during coronavirus restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash — Nightclubs and bars are still restricted under Washington's Phase 2 coronavirus guidelines, without any signs indicating they could return in 2020.

The Globe has been in the middle of Spokane nightlife for years, often serving as the go-to spot for crowds looking to party on a Friday or Saturday night.

“We still feel the need to stay open to give people a sense of normalcy,” said owner Scott Wilburn.

The coronavirus pandemic put them into a position where they had to adapt and that’s coming with a lot of different changes.

It’s a club that’s been known for its rowdy environment in the past, but now the goal is to serve quality food in a welcoming environment focused on the LGBTQA community.

“We’ve always been a restaurant and we’ve always been licensed as a beer, wine, spirits restaurant in the state of Washington but most of our revenue was made up from alcohol sales,” explained Wilburn. “Especially during the hours of 10 p.m. until 2 a.m.”

Because they’re so known as a nightclub, people weren’t ordering food from them over the last six months.

They’re hoping this rebrand will solve that problem now that the dance floors are shut down.

“We do have a lot to offer,” exclaimed Wilburn. “We have a full kitchen, an excellent chef who's been in the Spokane area for a while.”

Upon their return, they’ll have outdoor spaces to eat and socially distanced tables inside.

What they’re most excited about is live entertainment. Local bands and artist will be streamed on monitors throughout the building in real-time while they play in a COVID safe space