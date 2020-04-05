SPOKANE, Wash. — Many in Spokane County are eager to get life back to normal, however, there are certain milestones the county has to hit before we can return to business as usual.
Let's look at the numbers:
- According to the Spokane Regional Health District there are 367 cases in Spokane County and 22 deaths. There are 5 cases more today than yesterday.
- Around 64.5% of all coronavirus cases in Spokane County have recovered, according to SRHD.
There are only 10 counties in the state that are eligible to apply for an early reopening. Those include Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Orielle counties.
- Lincoln County numbers: 2 confirmed cases
- Ferry County numbers: 1 confirmed case
- Pend Orielle County numbers: 2 confirmed cases
Spokane County hasn't met the requirements as of yet to apply for early reopening.
In Idaho, which is already in the beginning phases of its own reopening plan, here are the numbers:
- 2,061 cases
- 24 new cases since the day before
- 64 deaths
Here are the numbers for North Idaho in particular:
- Kootenai County: 62 cases
- Bonner County: 4 cases
- No deaths
