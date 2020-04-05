SPOKANE, Wash. — Many in Spokane County are eager to get life back to normal, however, there are certain milestones the county has to hit before we can return to business as usual.

Let's look at the numbers:

According to the Spokane Regional Health District there are 367 cases in Spokane County and 22 deaths. There are 5 cases more today than yesterday.

Around 64.5% of all coronavirus cases in Spokane County have recovered, according to SRHD.

There are only 10 counties in the state that are eligible to apply for an early reopening. Those include Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Orielle counties.

Lincoln County numbers: 2 confirmed cases

Ferry County numbers: 1 confirmed case

Pend Orielle County numbers: 2 confirmed cases

Spokane County hasn't met the requirements as of yet to apply for early reopening.

In Idaho, which is already in the beginning phases of its own reopening plan, here are the numbers:

2,061 cases

24 new cases since the day before

64 deaths

Here are the numbers for North Idaho in particular:

Kootenai County: 62 cases

Bonner County: 4 cases

No deaths

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line to phase-in some cruises by August 1 amid coronavirus

RELATED: Costco to require face masks, limit meat purchases beginning Monday