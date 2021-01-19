How struggling artists in Spokane area can get up to $2K in COVID-19 relief

Terrain is distributing $90,000 to artists through a grant program made possible by All In WA.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A nonprofit based in Spokane is offering help for local artists who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Terrain is distributing $90,000 to artists through a grant program made possible by All In WA, a coordinated statewide relief effort aimed at providing critical support for workers and families affected by the pandemic across Washington state.

Artists in Spokane, Stevens and Whitman Counties can receive a grant of up to $2,000, Terrain wrote in a Facebook post. The funder is prioritizing underrepresented communities, including BIPOC and members of the LGBTQ community.

The grant supports artists practicing in all disciplines and an application is available online.

Applications are open as of Tuesday, Jan. 19 and close on Tuesday, Feb. 2. They will be assessed based on need and funding is not guaranteed, Terrain wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with questions can contact Terrain via email at team@terrainspokane.com.

Thousands of small businesses in Washington state received grant funds as part of a different program. There have been three rounds of Working Washington Small Business Grants since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Commerce said the first two Working Washington grants rounds were for $10 million each, making this third $100 million grant round the largest to date. The third round of grant funding is still being finalized.