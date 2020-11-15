'Uncharacteristically mellow': Pullman community adapts to WSU tailgating restrictions

Pullman has been a coronavirus hotspot during the pandemic, so WSU and the City of Pullman Police Department cracked down on game day activities.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's Martin Stadium on a Cougar Football Saturday is typically full of students, alumni and community members. This game day was different in Pullman.

Looking around the campus, it was hard to tell if the football team was playing. The first home football game of the season is always one to remember, but this one will be memorable for another reason.

Fans are not allowed in the stadium, not allowed to tailgate on campus property and traditional hangout sports are forbidden.

So far, the city has been following the rules, according to Pullman Police Sergeant Todd Dow.

"You never know what to expect," Dow said. "So far this weekend, it's been very nice."

He has watched Pullman spike up in COVID-19 cases when college students came back to campus.

He knows how difficult it is to adapt to the pandemic's changing regulations, but the restrictions are making a difference.

"Last night, there was only one, which is unusual," he added about COVID-19 gathering complaints. "There's typically, probably a dozen or so."