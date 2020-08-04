The deadline to remove studded tires has been extended to the 15th of May over coronavirus concerns, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

This is the second time it's been extended this year due to concerns over the coronavirus. In March, the department extended the original deadline of March 31 to April 30.

“Washington is experiencing some extraordinary challenges with COVID-19 right now and we recognize this is not a time for ‘business as usual,’” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. “People are dealing with a lot of concerns – and this further extension means getting tires changed by the end of April doesn’t need to be one of them.”

Normally studded tires are legal in Washington state from November 1 to March 31, but WSDOT has the authority to extend that deadline when circumstances call for it, most commonly when the forecast calls for widespread snow and ice.

WSDOT said they will re-evaluate that deadline when it gets closer "because the COVID-19 event is rapidly changing." If no new deadline is issued those with studded tires still on their cars by May 16 will face a $136 fine.

WSDOT encourages drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible to avoid damaging the pavement. WSDOT also warned that tire removal services are likely to get crowded near the removal deadline, and asked drivers to plan accordingly.

