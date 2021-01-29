STCU, CHAS sponsor smartphones for Spokane residents impacted by COVID-19

Internet access is vital during the pandemic’s age of online meetings. Spokane’s Behavioral Task Force worked to make sure community members had it.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, a large majority of meetings are occurring virtually through platforms like Zoom. Accessing those meetings requires internet access and an electronic device, which some people in the Spokane community do not have.

Some of those virtual meetings are for more than just work. They also include recovery meetings for people struggling with addiction.

The American Indian Community Center in Spokane helps guide people through the treatments necessary to recover from the consequences of addiction.

Clinical Manager of Good Heart Behavioral Health at the American Indian Community Center Shelley Ethrington said having access to the online meetings is vital.

“If they don’t do treatment, they go to jail typically, or they lose their children. They all have something to lose,” Ethrington said.

When the pandemic started, the health care authority gave the American Indian Community Center several phones with data plans to distribute to their clients. But service for those phones ended with the year 2020.

With no phones, many of the center’s clients would no longer have confidential access to the telehealth or group meetings they are required to attend.

“It would be detrimental to them,” Ethrington said.

Spokane’s Behavioral Task Force spent the latter half of 2020 finding a new batch of phones for the community. They were unable to fund new phones with CARES Act money, so STCU and CHAS stepped up to fund them.

The task force ended up distributing 100 phones. They are smartphones equipped with unlimited talk, text and data for the remainder of 2021.

The American Indian Community Center received 15 of the phones for their clients.

“When [the task force] called me and told me, I started crying I was so happy,” Linda Lauch, Executive Director of the American Indian Community Center, said.