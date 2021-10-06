State workers in Spokane file lawsuit against Gov. Inslee, others over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Those who filed the lawsuit cited that the mandate violates their contract between workers and the state.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Multiple state workers in Spokane have filed a lawsuit over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate proclamation was issued by Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee on Sept. 27, 2021. The proclamation stated that all healthcare, education and state employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or they could be terminated.

The 19 state workers who filed the lawsuit cited that the mandate violates their contract between workers and the state.

Here are the defendants mentioned in the law suit:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

The City of Spokane

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Chief executive officer John Batiste

Secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation Roger Millar

Secretary of the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services

Plaintiffs listed on the lawsuit include three firefighters, nine employees at Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), three employees at the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and four employees at Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and one health care worker in Spokane County.

The causes of action, or basis for the lawsuit include deprivation of religious freedom, violations of contract, the Americans with Disabilities Act and more.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs is Grant Wolf of the Law-Lynx Legal Group.

The court documents also detail conversations between the plaintiffs and their places of work.