St. Maries School District moves online due to large number of staff and student absences

Around 30% of staff and 30% of students have called out sick, making in-person learning "not sustainable," the school district said.

SAINT MARIES, Idaho — St. Maries School District in North Idaho is the latest district to return to distance learning after staff and student absences reached an unsustainable level.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the district said it decided that all of its schools would be moving remote learning beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 22 after consulting with local health official . All sports, after-school clubs and programs will be canceled as well.

Estimates from the school district put around 20-30% of their staff out sick and 30% of their students out sick as well. Superintendent Alica Holthaus said while there have been some positive cases of COVID-19, not all of the absences are COVID-19-related.

The school district has a tentative plan to return to in person learning by Oct. 11 but a school board vote could put students back in the classroom as early as Oct. 4.

In the meantime, the school district acknowledges the difficulties that at-home learning places on students and parents, They will be offering grab-and-go meals on Thursday Sept. 23. Those will include both breakfast and lunch and can be picked up at the following locations:

Heyburn Elementary Bus Lane: 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Upriver School-Cafeteria Doors: 11:00-11:30 am

The meals will be available for children 1-18. The district asks that after picking up the meals people do not remain on campus due to COVID-19 restrictions.