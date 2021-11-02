SRHD partners with Salvation Army to provide COVID-19 isolation for homeless, others

This new partnership provides isolation services for people in multigenerational households and homeless shelters.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) announced that they will be partnering with the Salvation Army to provide COVID-19 isolation services for people with insufficient home conditions to socially distance.

According to a press release from the SRHD, isolation has been provided to individuals in the community whose living situation makes it difficult for them to isolate. This includes people in multigenerational households, along with people living in homeless shelters and other congregate settings.

The Salvation Army will provide their isolation services for the next 12 months. The services will be located within six of their studio apartments. Two of the apartments are adjoining rooms to help assist larger families.

In the press release, Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez praised the United Gospel Mission (UGM) facility's support in providing a timely isolation for these people when cases were rising. It gave time for the SRHD to find a long-term solution to meet the needs of Spokane County.

“Having Salvation Army as a long-term isolation partner is essential to our recovery efforts,” Velázquez said. “Salvation Army’s commitment to serve the community and support public health is invaluable.”

SRHD continues to work with community partners to address isolation needs unique to families, those who need clinical care and those with behavioral health needs. They also continue to provide wrap-around services such as training of site staff, daily meals, delivery of personal items such as medications, housekeeping, transportation, COVID-19 testing and security.