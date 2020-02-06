SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane County announced on Tuesday that it would be giving $6 million in CARES Act funding to the Spokane Regional Health District to help cover expenses from the district's coronavirus response.

According to a release from county spokesperson Jared Webley, the $6 million given to the health district is part of the $92.2 million the county received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act.

County Commissioner Al French said in the release that the money will help the health district as it moves the county into the final two phases of reopening.

