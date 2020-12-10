Indoor-dining can be done with limited COVID-19 risk if precautions are taken, Spokane health officials say

Looking to go out to eat? Here is how to protect yourself while dining inside, according to Spokane health officials.

SPOKANE, Wash — Temperatures in Spokane are cooling off leaving restaurants worried about business now that people won’t be dining outdoors due to coronavirus.

Spokane Regional Health District Spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said while dining indoors is more of a risk than dining outdoors, it can be done with limited risk if restaurants and patrons take the proper measures.

According to the CDC, getting food in a drive-thru, by delivery, take out and curb-side has the lowest risk of COVID-19. Eating indoors without limited seating capacity and without tables being spaced six feet apart is considered the highest risk, the CDC says. On-site dining reduced seating and spaced out tables is the second riskiest for the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Hawkins said restaurants should be limiting capacity, requiring mask use by staff and patrons (while seated), keeping groups to six people or less and properly distancing tables.

Hawkins said SRHD recommends Spokane County restaurants and bars follow CDC guidance and rules set by Governor Jay Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.

Here’s a list of rules restaurants must follow:

Reusable menus are allowed if sanitized after each use

Restaurants and taverns must implement a plan to ensure proper physical distancing in lobby/waiting areas/payment counters

Customers must wear a cloth face covering anytime they are not seated

Patrons must be seated at the specific seating capacities specified for each phase. Standing is prohibited, with some exceptions

In Phase 2 self-service buffets, salad bars, salsa bars, and other similar communal food sources and drink stations are permitted, but must do so with certain measures in place while following COVID-19 Guidelines for Restaurants