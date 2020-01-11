SRHD Administrative Officer cited "performance issues" as reason for requesting Lutz's resignation

SRHD also said that the Health Board did not vote to approve Clark's request on Thursday, and a meeting where that vote will take place will be open to the public.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District issued a statement clarifying why administrator Amelia Clark asked Dr. Lutz to resign.

According to the statement, SRHD Administrator Amelia Clark cited "performance issues" as the reason for asking for Dr. Lutz's resignation. The statement does not clarify what the performance issues were.

Clark "would not have sought the employment separation of Dr. Lutz during the COVID 19 pandemic if other viable options were available," the statement reads.

There were no votes taken and no decisions were made during SRHD's executive session on Oct. 29, according to the statement. On Friday, the SRHD reported that the board had voted support Clark's request that Dr. Lutz resign.

Clark met with Dr. Lutz after the meeting along with SRHD Board Chair Ben Wick, during which Clark asked for Lutz's resignation, the statement reads. Dr. Lutz was given until 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 to submit his resignation, which he did not do, the statement reads.

Since then, Dr. Lutz said in a statement that he has hired a lawyer and plans to fight to keep his job.

According to the statement from SRDH, the Board of Health still has to schedule a special board meeting to determine whether to approve Clark's request to terminate Dr. Lutz. Both Administrator Clark and Dr. Lutz will be provided an opportunity to address the board prior to the vote, the statement reads. The vote will occur in an open session, with at least a 24-hour public notice prior to the meeting, the statement reads. The public notice will include information on how the public can provide written comments to the Board prior to the meeting.