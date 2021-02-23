36 SPS bus drivers off work after positive COVID-19 tests or exposures

Eighteen of the Spokane Public Schools bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 were exposed to the virus, a spokesperson said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thirty-six bus drivers for Spokane Public Schools are off work after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus.

Ed Flavin, a spokesperson for Durham School Services, confirmed in an email that 18 team members are "currently out of service due to testing positive for coronavirus." Another 18 team members have been exposed to the virus, and are quarantining and awaiting test results as a safety precaution, he said. Durham has upwards of 180 employees at its Spokane location, meaning 20% of drivers are out right now.

All affected employees will not return to work until they are cleared from their health care professional, according to Flavin. Substitute drivers are currently running the routes that have been affected by the employees diagnosed with or exposed to coronavirus.

Durham is working with SPS to ensure that the two parties minimize delays for affected routes, Flavin added.

"We have a stringent set of COVID guidelines and protocols that all of our employees must follow. An employee who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot return to work for us until they satisfy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended quarantine period, and criteria for returning to the workplace," Flavin wrote in a statement.

"To help keep our employees and passengers safe, we screen our employees daily for COVID-19 symptoms or fever and do not allow them to work if either exists, require employees to wear facemasks, follow a strict work area and vehicle disinfecting regime, and practice social distancing aligned with our COVID prevention plan," his statement continued.

It's unclear whether the affected bus drivers were exposed to COVID-19 at work or in the community. Sandra Jarrard, a spokesperson for SPS, said the school district is working with the Spokane Regional Health District in response to the outbreak. She is still working to confirm information about what contact tracing has been done or completed.