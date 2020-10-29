Sprague School District staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The district said the staff member was last in the building on Oct. 23 and had practiced good social distancing and hygiene habits.

SPRAGUE, Wash. — The Sprague Lamont School District announced on Wednesday that a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, the staff member was tested on Monday and received their result on Wednesday evening. The staff member was last in the school building on Oct. 23 and has been isolating at home, the district said.

The staff member was practicing social distancing, was wearing a mask while inside the building, practiced good hygiene and had an outside door open for ventilation during their time at the school, the district said.