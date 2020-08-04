SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs announced that two residents at the Spokane Veterans Home have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, a little over a week after it was announced an employee had tested positive.

According to a release, the two residents are roommates and were already isolated when symptoms appeared. The release also said staff have been using PPE while awaiting resting results.

The Spokane Veterans Home announced on March 31 that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus. That employee was tested on March 23 before returning to work on March 27 due to not showing symptoms.

The employee's test results came back positive on March 30, the Spokane Veterans Home said, and added that it was developing a timeline to determine where in the building the employee had been.

The home didn't say in its release if its believed that the cases are linked.

“We know this is an incredibly uncertain time for the residents and their families,” Lourdes E. Alvarado-Ramos, Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, said. “The veterans and their families we care for in our Homes are our greatest treasure and our agency and staff are understandably distraught by this news.”

RELATED: Spokane Valley FD helps first responders with self-reporting system

RELATED: Real-time updates: Washington launches aid program for small businesses hit by coronavirus crisis