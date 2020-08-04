SPOKANE, Wash. — After 11 days of isolation in his home, a Spokane soccer coach said he’s recovered from coronavirus.

Morgan Hartanov said he decided he needed to get tested after running a low fever for four days.

He went to the Spokane County Fairgrounds for a test and the results came back positive.

“The reaction was a little bit surprising but a little bit of a relief,” Hartanov said. “I think just knowing the answer was nice.”

Headaches, congestion and a slight cough were some of his symptoms.

“The headaches were the worst thing for me,” he said. “I had headaches like I’ve never really had before.”

His wife is five months pregnant, so he knew it was important to keep his distance from her.

“I was basically just locked in one room the whole time. She said the kitchen was off limits, so she knew that was her safe space,” Hartanov said.

He took Tylenol, drank tea and ate small portions of food.

“It was up and down. It was like I thought I was getting better, and then it would be like I’d have a bad day and then it would be like, ‘Okay, I’m feeling okay today.’”

About two weeks later, he said he was consistently feeling better. His doctor recommended he remain in isolation for three more days.

“I really have no idea how I would have picked this [virus] up,” Hartanov said.

He said he and his wife started quarantining at home when Gov. Jay Inslee closed schools around Washington state. Besides going to the grocery store, he said he never left the house.

Hartanov said he’s traced his steps and contacted everyone he was around shortly before he felt symptoms.

He said he and his wife are still social distancing from others and staying at home.

