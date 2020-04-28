SPOKANE, Wash — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a partial reopening of state lands and parks on May 5.

The state will allow day use of some state parks, day use of state lands, and day use of state Fish and Wildlife areas. This includes fishing, hunting and the ability to play golf, Inslee said.

With the return of outdoor activities officially on the way, small businesses that sell recreational equipment will also be able to return.

“Well, I think the fishermen are chomping at the bit because the phones have been ringing five or six times a day," Bill Gamble, owner of a bait-and-tackle shop, said.

Gamble said he and his son, who also owns the shop, have been patiently waiting on this announcement from the Governor.

While Gamble's shop has been closed, the owners would come in to frequently sanitize and clean down their gear. Now they're ready to open the doors next week.

“We have taken all the precautions that we can to make sure that our customers are safe when they do come back,” said Gamble. “Hopefully they'll feel at ease when they do come.”

