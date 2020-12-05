SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2020 Lilac Festival, "Destination Spokane," has been cancelled. The announcement was made around 6 a.m. on the Festival's website.

"This was not a decision taken lightly. After many discussions and meetings with our local and state officials, it is clear that it is not feasible to hold the Festival in a safe manner, nor the type of Festival our wonderful community deserves and has come to expect," said 2020 ‘Destination Spokane’ Lilac Festival President Dan VerHeul.

The Torchlight parade had previously been postponed to July over coronavirus concerns.

This is the first time since World War II that the festival has been cancelled.

The organization will host a mini parade led by the Spokane Police on Saturday, May 16, to honor the Lilac Festival Royal Court.

Lilac Festival

"We are inviting the public to join us along the route to wave and cheer on these amazing seven young women and leaders," VerHeult said.

Organizers ask that attendees follow social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Torchlight Parade in Spokane postponed until July due to COVID-19

RELATED: Spokane Lilac Parade marches on despite rain, flooding throughout the week